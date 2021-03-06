Velayati receives President Putin's message to Ayat. Khamenei

In a meeting with Adviser to the Leader of Islamic Revolution for International Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan submitted the message of the Russian President to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

At the beginning of the meeting, Velayati called Russia and Iran important friends and stable neighbors and considered the antiquity of trade, economic, cultural, and strategic relations between the two countries as an important factor in the continuation of strategic relations between the two countries in various fields.

"Iran-Russia relations are strategic while maintaining mutual respect," Velayati stressed.

Referring to some regional and international developments, he said: "Regional relations and peripheral developments have led to more cooperation and interaction between Tehran and Moscow, and the commutes of both side officials have played a great role in the process of relations and strengthening interactions."

Noting that enjoying strategic relations require effective cooperation at the international level and at the regional level, Velayati added "Fortunately, Iran-Russia cooperation with Syria, at the invitation of the Syrian authorities, helped the country to resist and win its enemies who had imposed an international war against it with the participation of more than 70 countries."

"The current situation in the region is such that the two countries can be present in other areas in coordination with each other, and the cooperation will surely continue to expand and become more diverse," he added.

The Russian envoy for his part expressed satisfaction with the growing trend and development of relations between the two countries. "Strengthening bilateral relations between Russia and Iran has led to the consolidation and continuation of relations and cooperation between the two countries and the two countries have taken effective steps to improve ties."

While emphasizing the comprehensive development of relations between them in the fields of defense, oil, nuclear, industrial, agriculture, trade development, etc., both sides discussed and exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments as well.

On February 8, Iranian Parliament's Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf delivered the message of Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to the president of the Russian State Duma (lower chamber) Viacheslav Valodin.

Ghalibaf said at the time that "The most important issue in this visit was delivering the message of Iranian Leader to the President of Russia Mr. Putin, which emphasized the strength, strategy, and continuity of Tehran-Moscow relations."

HJ/13991216000915