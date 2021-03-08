Briefing on Iran's daily developments

US must lift all sanctions prior to returning to JCPOA

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister said that the US must first lift all sanctions against the Islamic Republic if Washington is determined to return to the Nuclear Deal.

Iran ready to launch a joint industrial park with Azerbaijan

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade announced that his ministry is ready to launch a joint industrial town with Azerbaijan Republic in Ardabil province.

Aggressors do not care about Yemeni crisis: Envoy

Iranian Ambassador to Yemen said that the countries that waged a war against Yemen do not care about the humanitarian crisis in the country.

IRGC, Army navies sign intelligence MoU

Naval forces of Iran’s Army and the IRGC have signed a memorandum of understanding to boost bilateral cooperation.

Iran-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan corridor to bring 'stability'

The vice-president of IPIS noted that the implementation of the Iran-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan transport corridor will help stabilize the economic situation in this country, bringing great benefits to the Afghan people.

Alireza Karimi wins silver at Matteo Pellicone

Iranian freestyle wrestler Alireza Karimi won a silver medal at Matteo Pellicone in Italy’s Rome.

Zarif meets with Irish FM in Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks with his Irish counterpart, Simon Coveney, in Tehran on Sunday.

IPRC head terms FATF-bills as leg cuffs on Iran economy

Head of Iranian Parliament Research Center (IPRC) Alireza Zakani says the ratification of FATF-bill will not help alleviate economic problems but will worsen them.

Iran COVID-19 update: 8,010 cases, 93 deaths in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 8,010 COVID-19 infections and 93 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

