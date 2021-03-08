3 ISIL members arrested in Iraq's Mosul

The Nineveh Police Department announced the arrest of three ISIL members on the left bank of Mosul on Monday, Al-Sumaria reported.

According to the statement released on Monday, the joint forces of the Iraqi Police and the Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism Directorate arrested three ISIL members in Mosul based on accurate information and with the cooperation of citizens.

According to the report, the terrorists were arrested in al-Zahra, al-Tahrir and al-Arbjiyah areas on the left bank of Mosul.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the so-called caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

As Al Sumaria reported, on Monday, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces succeeded in thwarting another attack by ISIL terrorist elements in Iraq.

ISIL elements were trying to enter the southern city of Samarra in Saladin province but were met with vigilance and timely response of popular mobilization forces.

