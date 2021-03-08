  1. Politics
A terrorist attack on pilgrims of Imam Musa al-Kadhim failed

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – Iraqi security sources reported that a terrorist attack on pilgrims of seventh Imam of Shia Muslims, Imam Musa Kazem (PBUH)) failed in the capital Baghdad on Monday.

The intelligence department affiliated with the Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced that the terrorist attack on pilgrims of Imam Musa al-Kadhim (PBUH) in Baghdad was defused, Baghdad Al-Youm reported.

 According to the report, a three-member terrorist network that was ready for terrorist acts to target pilgrims of Imam Musa al-Kadhim (PBUH) was arrested.

Accordingly, Sadiq al-Husseini Spokesman of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, in Diyala province announced that more than a thousand members of Iraq’s PMU forces are participating in a security plan special of ceremonies of martyrdom anniversary of Imam Musa al-Kadhim (PBUH) and will protect pilgrims who move from this province towards Iraq.

