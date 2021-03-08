A terrorist attack on pilgrims of Imam Musa al-Kadhim failed

The intelligence department affiliated with the Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced that the terrorist attack on pilgrims of Imam Musa al-Kadhim (PBUH) in Baghdad was defused, Baghdad Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, a three-member terrorist network that was ready for terrorist acts to target pilgrims of Imam Musa al-Kadhim (PBUH) was arrested.

Accordingly, Sadiq al-Husseini Spokesman of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, in Diyala province announced that more than a thousand members of Iraq’s PMU forces are participating in a security plan special of ceremonies of martyrdom anniversary of Imam Musa al-Kadhim (PBUH) and will protect pilgrims who move from this province towards Iraq.

MA/5165124