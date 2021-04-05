  1. World
  2. Middle East
Apr 5, 2021, 2:51 PM

ISIL military equipment confiscated by Iraqi Army in Al-Anbar

ISIL military equipment confiscated by Iraqi Army in Al-Anbar

TEHRAN, Apr. 05 (MNA) – Iraqi army forces seized weapons and military equipment belonging to ISIL terrorists during a large-scale operation in Al-Anbar province.

According to Iraqi sources, Iraqi army forces continue their counter-terrorism operations in different parts of the country.

In this regard, Iraqi forces launched a new operation in Al-Anbar province.

According to the report, Iraqi forces launched the operation in the western parts of Al Anbar Governate.

During the operation, Iraqi army forces were able to seize weapons and military equipment belonging to ISIL terrorists.

Meanwhile, Iraqi security forces recently discovered large quantities of rockets belonging to ISIL elements during a large-scale operation in Kirkuk province.

RHM/5181794

News Code 171710

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News