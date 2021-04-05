ISIL military equipment confiscated by Iraqi Army in Al-Anbar

According to Iraqi sources, Iraqi army forces continue their counter-terrorism operations in different parts of the country.

In this regard, Iraqi forces launched a new operation in Al-Anbar province.

According to the report, Iraqi forces launched the operation in the western parts of Al Anbar Governate.

During the operation, Iraqi army forces were able to seize weapons and military equipment belonging to ISIL terrorists.

Meanwhile, Iraqi security forces recently discovered large quantities of rockets belonging to ISIL elements during a large-scale operation in Kirkuk province.

