Iran, Pakistan voice concern on ISIL presence in Afghanistan

Pakistan's Special Envoy to Afghanistan Sadiq Khan and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi voiced their concerns over the presence of the ISIL terrorist group in Afghanistan and its threats to peace and security of the region.

Pakistan's special envoy to Afghanistan, who has traveled to the Islamic Republic of Iran at the head of a high-ranking delegation, met and held talks with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Sunday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest developments in Afghanistan especially the peace process in this country.

Turning to the influence of the two countries of Iran and Pakistan on the developments in Afghanistan, Sadiq Khan called for greater cooperation between the two countries in establishing lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, for his turn, expressed hope for taking advantage of the opportunities of peace, and added, “Peace will be supported by the Islamic Republic of Iran while respecting the fundamental rights of Afghan people and maintaining achievements gained over the past two decades."

Araghchi welcomed the position of the Pakistan Special Envoy to Afghanistan regarding the close cooperation on issues related to Afghanistan and announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to take a giant stride in this respect.

The two sides agreed to continue consultations regarding developments in Afghanistan Peace Process.

MA/5169650