Iran calls on ICRC to help end siege of Yemen

During the meeting, Irloo called on Katrina Raines to put pressure on the international community to lift the siege against the Yemeni people, stressing that the siege has affected all areas of the people's lives and has created the world's greatest humanitarian crisis.

He called on the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to reduce the severity of the humanitarian crisis in the country by putting pressure on the international community to end the siege of Yemen by Saudi-led coalition forces.

Katrina Raines, for her part, also stressed that she will do her best to continue efforts to alleviate the problems of the Yemeni people.

Earlier, the Foreign Minister of Yemen's National Salvation Government Hisham Sharaf met with the Iranian Ambassador Irloo and stressed Sanaa's positive response to any call for a just peace.

UN agencies, including the World Health Organization and UNICEF, have repeatedly warned that the Yemeni people will face famine and a humanitarian catastrophe that is unprecedented in the last century due to the aggressors' attack on Yemen.

