Qatari Emir receives message of Saudi King

The Qatar News Agency reported the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan conveyed the greetings of King Salman bin Abdulaziz to the Emir of Qatar in a meeting in Doha.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the region and bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them.

This is the first visit by the Saudi foreign minister to Doha, since the reconciliation agreement that was announced at the Al-Ula summit last January.

The Persian Gulf Cooperation Council meeting ended about two months ago when the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Qatar signed a reconciliation agreement. It was after the signing of the agreement that officials on both sides announced that bilateral flights would resume soon.

Qatar Airways has announced that it has resumed flights to Saudi Arabia.

Many political experts described the move by Riyadh leaders as a "forced reconciliation" with Doha. However, the Saudi-affiliated media, led by Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath, have made every effort to publicly hail the Saudi leaders' compromise with Doha officials as a major victory for Riyadh.

