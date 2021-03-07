Yemeni official urges intl. community to condemn Saudi attack

In a tweet on Sunday, Muhammad Ali Al-Houthi reacted to Saudi-led coalition's brutal attacks on various parts of Yemen, including Sana’a.

“We call on the international community to condemn the attacks by US-British-Saudi coalition and its allies as well as bombing of Yemeni civilians,” he added.

"We call on the international community to condemn continuation of the siege of Yemen and military attacks that contradict the call for peace. Continued sieges and military strikes that run counter to peace demands must be considered a crime.”

The Yemeni official added that Yemen considers aggressor countries responsible for the crimes and hunger in this country.

Al-Houthi's request comes after Saudi-led coalition, which suffered heavy defeats from Ansarullah in Ma’rib, bombed the Yemeni capital Sana’a.

