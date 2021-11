Saudi-backed militiamen targeted a bazaar in the al-Raqo district of Manba border town in Yemen’s northern province of Sa’ada on Tuesday.

One African refugee has been killed and 2 Yemeni citizens were injured in this attack.

The towns of al-Zahir in Saada province and al-Buqa' near Najran have been also bombed by Saudi fighter jets.

Two days ago, the Saudi coalition fighter attacked two areas in the town of Manba, killing two people, including a child

