Yemen conducts 22 missile, drone attacks on Saudi Arabia

The Yemeni UAV and missile unit fired 22 missiles and drones to Saudi Arabia in a joint operation, said the Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree in a press conference.

The operation, dubbed "Deterrence Equation 6," involved eight ballistic missiles and 14 long-range attack drones, he added.

In this operation, the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) in Ras Tanura and military targets in the city of Dammam (eastern Saudi Arabia) have been targeted with 10 'Samad 3' UAVs and a 'Zolfaqar' missile, Saree noted.

He also said that 4 'Qasif K2' UAVs and 7 'Badr' missiles also targeted areas in Aseer and Jazan in western Saudi Arabia.

The Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces highlighted that this operation was carried out within the framework of Yemen's natural and legitimate right in response to the actions of the [Saudi] aggressor coalition in intensifying attacks and a complete siege against the country.

An hour ago, the Saudi coalition claimed to have intercepted and destroyed two Yemeni ballistic missiles over Jazan.

Simultaneously with this claim, Saudi citizens announced the occurrence of several severe explosions by publishing images and videos from the cities of Dammam and Al-Khobar.

Meanwhile, news sources report on Sunday renewed attacks on Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, hours after a previous airstrike on the city and the closure of its airport.

Saberin News announced moments ago that other heavy attacks were carried out on Jeddah within eight hours, and the activity of Jeddah airport was stopped due to the attack.

The Yemeni army and popular committees have recently stepped up their attacks in various parts of Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Jeddah and Khamis Mushait and Jazan, in a bid to counter the siege and continue airstrikes by Saudi coalition fighters.

