Saudi invading drone targeted, shot down: Yahya Saree

Yahya Saree revealed the downing of a spy plane belonging to the Saudi Air Force on Sunday, Almasirah reported.

Yemeni air defense succeeded in targeting a Saudi Air Force drone with an appropriate missile on Sunday evening during the offensive action of this aircraft over Al-Maraziq area in Yemen’s Al-Jawf province.

He added that the drone was a Karail type that was targeted and shot down with a suitable missile during Saudi's hostile actions.

This is the third UAV to be shot down so that the Yemeni air defense had targeted a Saudi drone in the al-Mashamah area of al-Jawf province earlier this year and another drone in As-Salif area of al-Hudaydah province in late 2019, the spokesman continued.

Saudi media announced that Yemen’s Houthis targeted Saudi Arabia today with 12 UAVs, Aljazeera reported.

MA/5164216