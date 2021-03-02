Another US logistics convoy targeted in central Iraq: report

Iraqi sources reported on Tuesday that a US military logistics convoy was targeted in the central Iraqi province of Babil.

“Al-Alam Al-Maqawim Network” reported that the convoy was targeted in the city of Hillah in southern Baghdad province.

Reporting that the convoy was affiliated with the US coalition, the Al-Mayadeen news website also announced that the bomb had exploded in the convoy route.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been targeted by roadside bombs. These convoys enter Iraq mainly from the Syrian border in the west or the Kuwaiti border in the south.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

