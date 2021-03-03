  1. Politics
Mar 3, 2021, 1:56 PM

Roadside bomb kills, injures 3 Iraqi military forces

Roadside bomb kills, injures 3 Iraqi military forces

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – Iraqi security sources announced Wednesday that three military forces were killed and wounded when a roadside bomb exploded on the route of the Iraqi Army Rapid Reaction Forces' convoy in Saladin province.

A security source told Baghdad Today News Agency that an explosive device exploded on the route of a convoy of Iraqi Army Rapid Reaction Forces in the Zarqa area of the northern province of Saladin.

The unnamed source added that one Rapid Reaction Force was killed and two others were injured in the attack.

He continued that the explosion took place at a time when Rapid Reaction Forces were advancing in areas between Saladin and Kirkuk provinces.

The Iraqi army used F-16 jets this morning to bombard ISIL positions in the northern provinces of Kirkuk and Saladin.

Meanwhile, Iraqi sources reported that a convoy carrying logistics equipment for US forces was targeted in the southern city of Samawah.

ZZ/IRN84249950

News Code 170635

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News