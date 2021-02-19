US military convoy targeted in Iraq's Nasiriyah

The Saberin news channel reported the convoy belonged to the US military and was attacked while passing through the city of Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar Governorate in southern Iraq.

The media also reported on Thursday evening that a US military logistics convoy had been targeted in Al Diwaniyah province.

The day before, a convoy of US troops had been targeted by a roadside bomb as it passed through the city of Nasiriyah.

In recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been targeted by roadside bombs. These convoys enter Iraq mainly from the Syrian border in the west or the Kuwaiti border in the south.

