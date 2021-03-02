Terror group launches operation in SE Iran

Jeish al-Adl terror group has mounted a terrorist attack against a vehicle carrying unarmed engineers in Saravan County in Sistan and Baluchestan province.
No further detail has been reported so far.
MNA/ 5160370
