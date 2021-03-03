3 US military forces killed in rocket attack on Ain al-Asad

Saberin Telegram channel reported that an American officer and two soldiers were killed when rockets hit the US military base in Ain al-Asad.

According to Saberin News, the deads were transported by a plane belonging to the 386th unit to the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and from there to Frankfurt, Germany.

According to the source, a number of American troops were wounded in the attack, which they used Spanish helicopters to evacuate.

Saberin News reported that US forces had closed their military unit at the Ain al-Asad base and withdrawn their troops from the watchtower.

Saberin News, as the first source, reported this morning on a missile attack on the Ain al-Asad base, and minutes later the official Iraqi News Agency confirmed it.

Confirming the attack, Iraqi News Agency wrote that the Ain al-Asad military base, where the American and Iraqi forces were stationed, was targeted with 10 missiles on Wednesday morning.

Despite announcing official sources and confirming the firing of 10 missiles, Saberin News announced the number of missiles fired as 14.

AFP also quoted security sources as saying in connection with today's attack that a contractor had been killed in a rocket attack on Ain al-Asad.

AFP says the man died of a heart attack.

Al-Mayadeen reported, quoting its correspondent in Baghdad, that the contractor was an American.

