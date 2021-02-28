Iran’s COVID-19 fatalities pass 60,000

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Sunday, saying that coronavirus infected 8,010 in the past 24 hours, increasing the total COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,631,169.

According to Lari, 3,732 patients are in critical condition while over 1.39 million patients have recovered.

So far, over 10.85 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 114.45 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths nearing 2.54 million and recoveries amounting to 90 million.

