Trump quietly received Covid vaccine in Jan.

A Trump advisor has revealed the issue, according to NBC News.

It is not clear which type of vaccine they received and they were not disclosed at the time by the Trump White House.

Trump, who spent months publicly downplaying the virus's impact and eschewing mask-wearing, announced in October that he had tested positive for Covid-19. The first lady also tested positive, but they both later recovered.

During his treatment, Trump received an experimental antibody cocktail. The CDC recommends patients wait at least 90 days after receiving the treatment before being vaccinated.

The former president, whose administration was criticized for its vaccine rollout plan, boasted during a speech Sunday at the Conservative Political Action Conference about how he pushed officials to get the vaccine developed under Operation Warp Speed. He also urged attendees to get the vaccine though he did not disclose he received the vaccine.

“We took a risk because if we didn’t do that, you still wouldn’t have the vaccines. You wouldn’t have them for a long time,” he said. He later added, “So everybody go get your shot.”

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden publicly received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine in an effort to boost confidence about its safety and efficacy. Three of Trump's predecessors, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, also said they would receive their shots in public with the same goal.

