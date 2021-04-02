11,660 infected, 117 killed in Iran by COVID-19 in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday, saying that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,908,974 with the death toll standing at 62,876.

According to Lari, 4,005 patients are in critical condition while over 1,633,949 patients have recovered.

So far, over 12.963 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, 130,294,040 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passing 2.84 million and recoveries nearing 104.980 million.

