11,750 infected, 94 killed in Iran by COVID-19 in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Thursday, saying that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,897,314 with the death toll standing at 62,759.

According to Lari, 3,989 patients are in critical condition while over 1,626,144 patients have recovered.

So far, over 12.122 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, 129,585,755 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passing 2.83 million and recoveries nearing 104.492 million.

