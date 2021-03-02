  1. Iran
Mar 2, 2021, 2:19 PM

COVID-19 death toll mounts to 60,267 in Iran: official

COVID-19 death toll mounts to 60,267 in Iran: official

TEHRAN, Mar. 02 (MNA) – Some 86 more Iranians died of coronavirus over the past 24 hours and 1,406,845 people out of a total of 1,648,174 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered, according to Health Ministry.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that 8,495 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 1,648,174.

Over the last 24 hours, 86 people died due to the deadly virus, bringing the total death toll to 60,267, she added.

Lari noted that 3,738 cases are in critical condition while 1,406,845 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far.

So far, 10,979,102 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, said the Health Ministry spokesperson.

According to the latest figures on Tuesday, 115,069,189 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths having reached 2,552,090 and recoveries amounting to 90,792,009.

ZZ/5160048

News Code 170600

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News