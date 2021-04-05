  1. Politics
Apr 5, 2021, 9:00 PM

Iran hopes Yemeni Resistance to reach fair peace agreement

Iran hopes Yemeni Resistance to reach fair peace agreement

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – In talks with a Yemeni National Salvation Government official, Iranian FM's senior assistant hoped that the Resistance of the Yemeni people would lead to the lifting of the oppressive siege and a lasting fair peace deal.

Iran's Ali Asghar Khaji made the remarks in his phone talks with Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the spokesman for Yemen's Ansarullah Movement and the chief negotiator of the National Salvation Government on Monday.

During the talks, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the peace process in Yemen.

The latest diplomatic efforts of Iran in order to solve the problem of FSO Safer tanker was another issue made in this telephone conversation.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress of the Yemeni peace talks, Khaji expressed hope that the heroic resistance of the Yemeni people would end in the lifting of the oppressive siege and the achievement of a just and lasting peace agreement.

Abdul-Salam, for his turn, appreciated the political support of the Islamic Republic of Iran and explained the recent developments in the ongoing Yemeni peace talks as well as the latest situation of Safer tanker.

HJ/5182038

News Code 171726

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News