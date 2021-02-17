Iran ready to facilitate return of Syrian refugees home

An Iranian delegation led by Senior Assistant to the Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji arrived in Moscow on Monday evening to attend the 15th meeting of senior experts of the 15th round of Syria peace talks in Sochi.

On Wednesday, the Iranian delegation met with the Red Cross delegation headed by the Coordinator of the Red Cross Operations in the Near East and the Middle East.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on humanitarian issues in Syria, including Syrian refugees, displaced and missing persons as well as prisoners.

The two sides also stressed the need for all parties to work together to help solve humanitarian problems, especially for Syrian refugees and displaced persons.

While expressing the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to cooperate in facilitating the return of Syrian refugees and displaced persons to their country, Khaji stressed that humanitarian issues should not be linked to political issues.

