The first explosion happened at around 8 am in Darulaman Road in the west of Kabul in which two people were wounded, police said, adding that the blast targeted a corolla vehicle, Tolo News reported.

Police said the second explosion happened in the Kart-e-Parwan area in Kabul’s PD4 at around 8:15 am in which two people were killed.

The second explosion also targeted a corolla vehicle, police said.

This comes amidst an increase in magnetic IED blasts in Kabul in recent months.

