At least 2 killed, 5 wounded in Kabul blast (+VIDEO)

Police said the explosion targeted a security forces vehicle and that a woman and two children are among those wounded in the blast, Tolo News reported.
According to police, the driver of the vehicle and a passerby were killed in the explosion.
Sources said three people were killed in the blast.
The blast happened near the Baraki roundabout in a busy and heavy traffic hour.
Footage shared on social media following the blast shows a woman lying on the ground with two distressed children, presumably the woman's, nearby.
