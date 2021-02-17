  1. Politics
Saudi coalition claims downing Yemeni Ansarullah's drone

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – The Saudi-led coalition in the Yemeni war claimed on Tuesday evening that it had intercepted and destroyed a Yemeni drone.

The Saudi coalition claimed on Tuesday that it had intercepted and destroyed a drone belonging to the Yemeni Ansarullah forces.

The official Saudi news agency quoted the coalition as claiming that the drone, which was flying towards Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia, was carrying explosives.

On Tuesday, some activists on Twitter in Saudi Arabia reported an explosion in the Khamis Mushait area in the south of the country.

They also reported that loud explosions were heard in the Khamis Mushait area of Asir province in southern Saudi Arabia. They said the blasts followed drone strikes by the Yemeni army.

In response to the continuing attacks and siege of the Saudi coalition against their country, the Yemeni army targeted Abha and Jeddah airports in Saudi Arabia in drone strikes on Monday.

It was the fifth drone strike by the Yemeni army on Abha Airport in southern Saudi Arabia in the past week.

