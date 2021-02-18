  1. Politics
Feb 18, 2021, 6:52 PM

Landmine explosion in west Iran leaves 2 dead

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – A landmine explosion on Thursday left two members of a demining team dead in Mehran Governorate in the western Iranian province of Ilam on the border with Iraq.

The two people who were martyred in the landmine explosion on Thursday afternoon were members of a team searching for and neutralizing landmines in the Mehran region with one of them being the leader of the team. 

The two key members of the demining team were martyred in the explosion near the Duraji checkpoint in the Kaleh Ghandi operational area.

Landmines planted during the 8-year Iraqi imposed war on Iran between 1980-88 take dozens of lives each year on the border with neighboring Iraq.

