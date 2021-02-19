Iran-S. Africa-Latin America shipping line to be launched

Babak Afghahi informed that thanks to the consultations held with the relevant officials, a direct shipping line among the Islamic Republic of Iran, South Africa, and then Latin America is to be established with the aim of developing trade between these countries.

According to him, the mentioned shipping line will connect the southern ports of Iran to the ports of South Africa and then to Latin American countries, specifically Brazil.

The project is to be implemented under the support of IRISL Group, he added.

HJ/5150888