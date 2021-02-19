  1. Economy
Feb 19, 2021, 8:00 PM

Iran-S. Africa-Latin America shipping line to be launched

Iran-S. Africa-Latin America shipping line to be launched

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – The head of the non-oil trade and export development commission of the Iranian Chamber of Cooperatives informed of the establishment of a direct line between Iran-South Africa and Latin American countries.

Babak Afghahi informed that thanks to the consultations held with the relevant officials, a direct shipping line among the Islamic Republic of Iran, South Africa, and then Latin America is to be established with the aim of developing trade between these countries.

According to him, the mentioned shipping line will connect the southern ports of Iran to the ports of South Africa and then to Latin American countries, specifically Brazil.

The project is to be implemented under the support of IRISL Group, he added.

HJ/5150888

News Code 170155

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News