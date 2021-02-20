  1. Economy
Iran to establish special shipping line to Syria

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to launch a regular shipping line from Bandar Abbas to the Syrian port of Latakia.

Captain Abdullah Hassoumi said on Saturday that the Islamic Republic is planning to establish a special shipping line to export Iranian merchandise to the Syrian port of Latakia.

He went on to say that the move aims at supporting the country’s export, adding that the first cargo will be sent on March 10.

According to Hassoumi, the Islamic Republic of Iran shipping line organization seeks to strengthen Iran’s export during the sanctions.

“If the shipping line is supported by business owners, it will be possible to transport cargo up to twice a month,” he added.

