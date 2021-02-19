Iran's pavillion at Minsk Intl. Book Fair gets noticed

According to officials and visitors, the "Iran Pavilion" is one of the richest and most beautiful pavilions of this exhibition.

The Belarussian Prime Minister Raman Halouchanka, First Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee of Belarus Maxim Rizhenkov, Information Minister Igor Lutsky, Education Minister Igor Karpenko, and ambassadors of various countries such as Pakistan, Tajikistan, Syria, Palestine, and Venezuela have paid visits to the Iranian pavilion.

The Iranian ambassador in an exclusive interview with a Belarusian national television network and national radio named the rich and brilliant Iranian culture and civilization as the main reason for foreigners' attraction to the Pavillion.

Referring to the role of book fairs in strengthening the relations between the nations of the world, Ambassador Saeed Yari emphasized the development of cultural and artistic cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Belarus.

The 28th edition of the Minsk International Book Fair kicked off at the exhibition center at 14 Pobeditelei Avenue on 18 February.

The exhibition features 281 exhibitors from 20 countries, including Austria, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Venezuela, Germany, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Pakistan, Palestine, Russia, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Ukraine.

This year, the book fair is also held online through a Zoom conference featuring the central site of the exhibition, as well as all oblast capitals of Belarus, the central library of Borisov, the CIS countries.

