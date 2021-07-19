A contract signed to export Iran water equipment to CIS

According to the public relations department of Iran's Ministry of Energy, an agreement to develop the exports of watershed equipment (unbreakable cast iron) to Eurasian countries and CIS countries, between Sirang Tejarat Iranian Company and Hamoon Naizeh Company to Eurasian countries and the CIS countries was signed in the presence of "Mohammad Vali Aladdin", CEO of Satkab company and Hadi Tizhoosh, chairman of the Iran-Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce.

One of the important markets for exports of Iranian-manufactured equipment especially in the field of water and electricity is the Eurasian market and the CIS. In this regard, Satkab Company is trying to facilitate the export of goods and technical engineering services to those countries.

Iran's minister of energy had said previously that Iran has increased its exports to the Eurasian countries by 40% during the 18 months since the Eurasian Economic Agreement came into force temporarily.

KI/IRN84409379