  1. Economy
Jul 19, 2021, 10:00 PM

A contract signed to export Iran water equipment to CIS

A contract signed to export Iran water equipment to CIS

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – A cooperation agreement on exports of Iranian-made water equipment to Eurasian and CIS countries was signed in the presence of the CEO of Satkab and the head of the Iran-Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce.

According to the public relations department of Iran's Ministry of Energy, an agreement to develop the exports of watershed equipment  (unbreakable cast iron) to Eurasian countries and CIS countries, between Sirang Tejarat Iranian Company and Hamoon Naizeh Company to Eurasian countries and the CIS countries was signed in the presence of "Mohammad Vali Aladdin", CEO of Satkab company and Hadi Tizhoosh, chairman of the Iran-Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce.

One of the important markets for exports of Iranian-manufactured equipment especially in the field of water and electricity is the Eurasian market and the CIS. In this regard, Satkab Company is trying to facilitate the export of goods and technical engineering services to those countries. 

Iran's minister of energy had said previously that Iran has increased its exports to the Eurasian countries by 40% during the 18 months since the Eurasian Economic Agreement came into force temporarily.

KI/IRN84409379

News Code 176333
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176333/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News