Iranians win 3 medals at Fazza Int'l Athletics C'ships

On the first day of the international competition, which is a prelude to Para-Olympics competitions, and at the Blind and Visually Impaired Athletes, weight thrower Saman Pakbaz gained a silver medal in class B2 by recording 14 meters and 96 centimeters to win the first medal of the Iranian delegation sent to the Dubai competitions.

In this category, two opponents from Uzbekistan and Belarus, threw the weights 15.92 meters and 13, respectively to win gold and bronze medals.

Vahid Ali Najimi was another Iranian medalist who won a bronze medal in the B3 100m class with a record of 11.16 seconds.

In the disabled section of the Fazaa International Athletics Competition and in the 54/53 class javelin throw, Hamed Amiri came first with a record of 30.96 meters, and athletes from Greece and Slovakia came in second and third, respectively.

The 12th Fazza Athletics Championships – Dubai 2021 World Para Athletics Grand Prix getting is underway from Feb. 10-13, 2021.

