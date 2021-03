TEHRAN, Mar. 24 (MNA) – The Book Garden hosts families interested in books during 1400 Nowruz holiday in the current year. Tehran Book Garden is the largest collection of books and scientific entertainments in the country.

Constructed in two floors, the Book Garden is the largest bookstore in Iran which is located on a land area as large as 110,000 square meters with 65,000 built-up in Abbas lands.