Tehran Intl. Book Fair holding webinars on cultural topics

This year’s bookfair, which will run for six days, has organized 17 international webinars on various cultural topics.

Aficionados can visit the bookfair and participate in the webinars through tehranbookfair.ir.

During the first webinar, held on Wednesday, the Persian language in Europe was discussed by the scholars and literature lovers. A number of Iranian and Turkish publishers held a session on the translation of children’s books. The topic was also scrutinized in a webinar by Iranian and Arab publishing houses.

The second webinar, held on Thursday, addressed the Persian language in the Indian Peninsula.

The remaining webinars will also address similar topics, including the translation and publication of the resistance and Islamic revolution literature, and the Persian language in Africa and the Arab countries. the fellowship potential of Istanbul with the printing industry in Iran and the Persian language in Arab countries will also be discussed in two separate webinars. The Translation and Publication Grant Program of Iran and similar programs in Turkey and Serbia will be reviewed in a session.

On Sunday, the Persian language in the Caucasus and Central Asian countries will be scrutinized. A webinar will also pay tribute to Afghan writer Mohammad-Azam Rahnavard-Zaryab, who died of COVID-19 in 2020. The expansion of relations between Iranian and Afghan publishers will be studied in another session.

The representatives of the literary agencies in Iran, Turkey and Germany will hold a virtual meeting on the last day of the book fair on Monday. Chinese and Iranian publishers will also discuss plans to expand relations in a session.

