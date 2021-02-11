Haniyeh felicitates Leader on 42nd revolution anniversary

Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), has thanked Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, in a message on Wednesday evening marking the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran in February 1979.

According to a report by al-Mayadeen TV, Haniyeh said in his message that "We in the Hamas movement and alongside us, the Palestinian people, hereby join you in the joy of this auspicious occasion to express our deep gratitude and appreciation [to you] for [your] honorable and continuous positions in standing with Palestine, their just cause, the support for the people of this country, and their courageous resistance in defending their legitimate rights."

The head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement also said that the movement was looking forward to "developing such positions, continuing these roles in the victory of Palestine and supporting the Palestinian people and their resistance amid the dangers and challenges facing the Palestinian cause."

