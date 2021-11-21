Haniyeh hails Iran's pivotal role in supporting Resistance

Hamas has been able to preserve the position of the Palestinian issue among the Islamic and Arab countries, Ismail Haniyeh said, adding that preserving the national principles and rights of the Palestinians is the first priority of Hamas.

The second priority is to continue the Resistance project and expand its scope, he noted.

Haniyeh also said that the development of political relations with Islamic and Arab countries is the next priority for the Hamas movement.

According to him, supporting Al-Quds against the conspiracies of the Zionist enemy is also one of the priorities of this movement.

Strengthening relations with the international community, taking advantage of global movements, and making significant changes in the position of countries on the issue of Palestine are also on the agenda of Hamas.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Haniyeh appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran for its pivotal role in supporting the Palestinian resistance financially, politically, and militarily.

RHM/5356710