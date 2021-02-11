Tehran-Moscow ties at excellent level: Russian dep. FM

In his message, Mr. Morgulov wrote: "Within the framework of these good relations with Iran, we are witnessing important cooperation on regional and international affairs."

He added "Despite the certain problems created by the coronavirus pandemic, the development of multi-faceted cooperation between Iran and Russia is continuing and ongoing relationships at the highest level, close coordination between the two foreign ministries, security councils and other government agencies on a wide range of issues helps [this cooperation]."

At the end of his message, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister wrote "Mutual trade between the two countries, despite the illegal US sanctions against Iran, witnesses a positive trend, and developing cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union and the Islamic Republic of Iran will further benefit [the bilateral trade realtions]."

KI/IRN84225937