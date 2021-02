According to SAFA News, the estimates of the occupation army indicate that "Hamas operates technological means to shoot down drones."

Reports indicated that last year a number of Zionist drones were downed in Gaza Strip.

This morning, the Zionist army announced that it had lost a drone over the airspace of the southern Gaza Strip.

This is the second accident of its kind in the Strip in two days, and another plane crashed recently in southern Lebanon.

HJ/FNA13991114000565