Russian parl. official congratulates Iran on Rev. anniversary

In a message, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Ilyas Umakhanov has congratulated the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in February 1979.

Mr. Umakhanov said in his message “Congratulations on the day of the Islamic Revolution to the government and people of Iran, and I am confident we look forward to the future of Russian-Iranian relations with optimism.”

He added that “Iran is a close and reliable partner of Russia and we are satisfied with the successful and active development of bilateral relations in all fields, both in the bilateral sector and in the international arena.”

He also said, "We believe that the agreements signed by high-ranking Russian and Iranian officials on closer relations are in the interests of the two countries, and this trend will be implemented positively at the level of inter-parliamentary cooperation."

The Russian Senate official added “the recent visit of the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, to Moscow and his constructive talks with the Speakers of the two Russian parliaments,” will bear witness to the growing inter-parliamentary relations.

Mr. Umakhanov further said, “We are once again convinced that our approaches, assessments and intentions are consistent and are very close to each other, including in connection with the Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the issue of Syria as well as the efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic and its implications.”

He went on to say that "We are always opposed to artificially escalating the situation revolving your country. I am confident that the representatives of the Russian and Iranian parliaments will actively cooperate in expanding relations in all shared areas and to look for solutions to regional and global challenges.”

He said that “long live the friendship between Iran and Russia,” adding that “I am confident that the deepening of our cooperation, based on friendship, the principles of equal rights and mutual respect, has been tested over time, and it would secure the interests of the nations of our countries and will help strengthen global and regional security and stability. I wish you all kinds of success and prosperity.”

KI/IRN84225875