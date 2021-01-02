Martyrs of resistance were flag-bearer of attaining victory

Ahmad al-Assadi in an interview with Almasirah said that martyrs of resistance Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis have fought against ISIL since the beginning of confrontation with this terrorist group in 2014.

Martyr Gen. Soleimani accompanied Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, and played a very key role in battles and victories of Iran’s PMU, al-Assadi emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the constructive role of martyr Gen. Soleimani in victories gained by Palestine’s resistance movement against the Zionist regime and quoted Osama Hamdan, one of leaders of Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), saying that martyr Gen. Soleimani was a staunch supporter of Palestine for more than two decades.

He further pointed out that martyr Gen. Soleimani also played a key role in victories gained in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq.

Former Iran's IRGC Quds Force Commander Gen. Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with eight others were assassination at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 03, 2020 by US terrorist forces at order of US President Trump.

