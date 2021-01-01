Martyr Gen. Soleimani stood against Western plots in region

Speaking on the occasion of 1st anniversary of martyrdom of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani on Fri. in an interview with IRNA, Nasser Abu Sharif expounded on the key role of Gen. Soleimani in supporting Palestinian resistance movement and added, “Martyr Qassem Soleimani played a very important role in supporting Palestinian people as well as rehabilitation of Palestinian resistance forces both inside and outside the region.”

Generally speaking, Martyr Soleimani played a constructive role in victories of Palestinian resistance groups, he emphasized.

The role of Martyr Gen. Soleimani in countering and thwarting Israel's conspiracies against Lebanon, which aimed to eliminate the Islamic resistance in southern Lebanon and ultimately create a new Middle East centered on the Zionist regime, is prominent, Nasser Abu Sharif added.

Gen. Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3 by the US terrorist forces at the behest of US President Donald Trump.

