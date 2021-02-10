EU parl. official says Iran has not violated nuclear deal

The European Parliament official has told Aljazeera that Iran has not violated the nuclear deal.

Ernest added that the first step should be taken by Washington because they were the ones who created the chaos.

She added that the fact that France and Britain are not calling for the removal of sanctions on Iran is a wrong policy.

The EU official further said that talks with Iran should begin now and the European Union must mediate.

These remarks few days after Washington said it would return to the nuclear deal after Iran returns to its commitments under the deal despite the fact that Iran has not left the deal yet while the previous US president illegally pulled his country out of the Iran nuclear deal and imposed the toughest sanctions on the country in blatant violation of international law.

After the illegitimate US exit from the JCPOA in May 2018, the three European signatories to the deal remained indifferent to making up for Iran’s losses.

Amid the Europeans’ lack of action, Iran took 5 steps to reduce its commitments to the deal while vowing that it will reverse the course as soon as the other parties live up to their commitments under the accord.

The Iranian parliament passed a bill, dubbed the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions in early last December, setting a Feb. 21 deadline for Biden to lift the US sanctions. Otherwise, Iran will halt implementing the additional protocol.

Iran has so far resumed 20% uranium enrichment at Fordow plant in accordance with the Parliament’s legislation and has warned that in the case Washington does not remove all the anti-Iran illegitimate sanctions, it will also stop voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol, which gives IAEA inspectors unannounced visits to Iranian facilities.

KI/FNA13991122000595