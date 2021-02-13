MP urges Gov. to withdraw from Additional Protocol to NPT

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, Zohre Elahian, the member of Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said, “As the Leader of Islamic Revolution underlined, Iran will return to its obligations under the JCPOA when the United States lifts all sanctions, in practice and not verbally.”

She went on to say that the lifting of sanctions must be verified by Iran.

The line of Iran's diplomatic apparatus in this issue has been clearly defined, and the red lines of the Leader of Islamic Revolution must be carefully considered, the Iranian lawmaker stressed.

Following the ratification of the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions, the Iranian Parliament is determined to halt the implementation of the Additional Protocol to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), if European countries fail to lift sanctions by 21 February.

Elahian pointed to the recent remarks of French President Emmanuel Macron, stating, “The contradictory statements of Macron or other countries, who don’t have a good record in JCPOA, reveals their weakness and instability in front of the authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Amid the Europeans’ lack of action, Iran took 5 steps to reduce its commitments to the deal while vowing that it will reverse the course as soon as the other parties live up to their commitments under the accord.

The Iranian parliament passed a bill, dubbed the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions in early last December, setting a Feb. 21 deadline for Biden to lift the US sanctions. Otherwise, Iran will halt inspections of its nuclear sites by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and further boost uranium enrichment.

