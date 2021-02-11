Iran doesn't need Macron's mediation in Iran-US talks: MP

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Thu., Abbas Golroo pointed to the recent remarks of French President Emmanuel Macron, stating that he can be a committed and loyal mediator in Tehran-Washington talks, and added that he, Macron, must get rid of pressure of Hebrew-Arabic lobby.

Islamic Republic of Iran does not need any intermediaries, he said, adding, “International relations are an area of interaction between countries and France, if it wants to do something, it is better to adhere to the requirements of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which has signed it but failed to live up to its commitments.”

The French president can speak on behalf of his country, and “We are basically willing to negotiate with the United States only within the framework of JCPOA and are ready to negotiate with US provided that the US must return to JCPOA and lift sanctions imposed against the country,” Golroo continued.

The French president must stop destroying JCPOA. Of course, France has always played the role of a bad cop in JCPOA and it is better to put aside the duality in its foreign policy, he added.

Chairman of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee said that France must first fulfill its obligations under JCPOA and then it can be a healthy mediator between Iran and the other side, although Islamic Republic of Iran does not need a mediator in international interactions.

