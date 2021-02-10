Ghalibaf, Patrushev confer on regional, intl. issues

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and the secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev met and held talks on Tuesday in Moscow.

Leader of Islamic Revolution vows brilliant future for Iraq

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a letter addressed to Iraqi youth promised them a rosy and brilliant future for Iraq.

Leader's remarks indication of Iran's decisive policy

Yesterday's statements of the Islamic Revolution Leader and the expression of the positions that we call decisive policy, are the continuation of his orders over the past few weeks.

Iranian nation respond to sanctions with resistance

Iranian Foreign Minister said that the Iranian people show resistance in the face of sanctions and pressure.

Iran summons Belgian envoy over illegal ruling for diplomat

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Belgian Ambassador to Tehran on Tuesday in a protest to a Belgian court ruling against Iranian diplomat.

Iran not to take first step in its JCPOA commitments

Iranian President said that US unilateral withdrawal from JCPOA and EU’s lack of commitment made Iran to reduce its obligations under the Nuclear Deal.

Iran COVID-19 update: 7,640 cases, 89 deaths in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 7,640 COVID-19 infections and 89 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

IRGC vows to attain speed of 110 knots for its speedboats

Saying that the speed of 340 speedboats that joined the IRGC navy fleet hit 94 knots, IRGC Navy Commander promised that in the near future the speed of the new domestic vessels will reach 110 knots.

Iran Business and Technology Summit to be held in Armenia

Iran Business and Technology Summit will be held in Armenia with the participation of 40 Iranian knowledge-based companies aiming the development of Iranian products market.

Leader's message signals long-term strategic Iran-Russia ties

Iran’s Parliament Speaker said that the message of Leader of Islamic Revolution implies that the bilateral relations between Iran and Russia will be a strategic, deep and lasting one for several decades.

Iran's progress, strategic capacities terrifying world powers

Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces said that today, the world powers are terrified by observing the geopolitical and strategic capacities, progress and capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

FA