Final communiqué vows to defeat US pressures with resolve

Millions of Iranians took to the streets in their own cars or on their own motorbikes on Wednesday to commemorate the 42nd victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 under the leadership of the late Imam Khomeini (RA) amid the pandemic.

The demonstrators at the end of the nationwide massive rallies issued a final communiqué in which they have called for continuing resistance against the foreign pressures with relying on internal resources.

“We consider pinning hope on outsiders and being intimidated by the enemy a big and unforgivable mistake, and we will not tolerate any showing of weakness and passiveness towards the enemy in the political, economic, and international fields,” reads the communiqué.

The demonstrators have also vowed to preserve the revolution’s ideals and values, saying that they will continue to follow the path of Islamic Awakening as outlined by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei.

They have also called for fighting corruption in accordance with law and justice, seeking independence and rejecting a Western lifestyle while promoting an Islamic lifestyle in line with the guidelines of the Leader.

Paricipants have also pointed to the sanctions and economic pressures imposed on the nations since the victory of the revolution, vowing to win the “economic war” by strengthening their resolve.

The marchers in the communiqué also announced their support for the Leader’s recent remarks on the nuclear deal, saying that the country will return to full abidance by the JCPOA after the US lifts all the sanctions in practice.

