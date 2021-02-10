US must take first step in its JCPOA commitments

In an interview with France 24, Majid Takht-Ravanchi said that Iranians do not trust the US, therefore, Washington must begin to fulfill its JCPOA obligations to gain the trust of the Islamic Republic.

“So when we talk about returning to the Nuclear Deal, we have to keep in mind that the United States must comply with its commitments," he added.

He further said that the United States is still violating UN Security Council Resolution 2231, therefore, it is very clear who should take the first step.

It should be noted that former US President Donald Trump Unilaterally withdrew the US from the Nuclear Deal and re-imposed sweeping economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran in 2018.

The 2015 deal, more formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — the US, the UK, China, Russia, and France — plus Germany and the EU.

Tehran, in response, reduced commitments to the deal to create a balance, calling on other parties to safeguard its economic interests under the deal.

