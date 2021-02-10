China urges US to rejoin JCPOA, lift all relevant sanctions

In a press conference on Tuesday, The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the Iranian nuclear issue is at a crucial juncture, adding that the imperative at the moment is for all parties to accelerate the implementation of the consensus reached at last December's foreign ministers' meeting.

“The US side should rejoin the JCPOA with no preconditions as early as possible and lift all relevant sanctions. On this basis Iran should resume full compliance,” he noted.

He went on to say that China continues to work with all relevant parties and the international community to bring the JCPOA back on track and advance the political settlement process of the Iranian nuclear issue.

It should be noted that former US President Donald Trump Unilaterally withdrew the US from the Nuclear Deal and re-imposed sweeping economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran in 2018.

The 2015 deal, more formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — the US, the UK, China, Russia, and France — plus Germany and the EU.

Tehran, in response, reduced commitments to the deal to create a balance, calling on other parties to safeguard its economic interests under the deal.

FA/PR