West must stop sending weapons to Saudi Arabia: Kharrazi

In this meeting held in Tehran on Monday, Kharrazi emphasized the urgency of ending the war against the Yemeni people and called for an immediate cessation of arms shipments from the United States and Europe to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

He welcomed the emergence of positive signs for an end to the war in Yemen and stated, "The UAE and Saudi Arabia, as key players in this devastating war, have not achieved anything."

"Now that there is an opportunity to end this war, we hope that the United States will be honest in its position to cut off arms and intelligence cooperation with Saudi Arabia and that it will pave the way for a cessation of arms exports from the United States and Europe to Saudi Arabia and the UAE."

He described the Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue as the key to peace and stability in Yemen, adding that "Foreign intervention in Yemen must be stopped."

Kharrazi reiterated Iran's readiness to cooperate with the United Nations in establishing peace and stability in Yemen.

"This war has resulted in nothing but murder and human catastrophe," he added, "In fact, Yemen's Ansarullah Movement has no other desire than to enjoy its inherent right to participate in a democratic government in Yemen, but the goal of the intervention of Saudi Arabia and the UAE is to prevent the formation of a people's government based on the will of the people in Yemen."

Welcoming the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for a ceasefire in Yemen and lifting the siege of Sanaa Airport and the port of Al-Hudaydah, he said, "I agree and hope that the end of the war in Yemen contributes to stability and security in West Asia."

"It is important for the rulers of the UAE and Saudi Arabia to realize that war is not the solution to the Yemeni problem," he underlined.

"Iran has always tried to send humanitarian aid to Yemen but has been faced with obstacles, and if the siege against this country is lifted, there are many countries that are willing to help the Yemeni people," Kharrazi added.

